Movement ban extended, more pigs to be culled to halt additional ASF cases

NATIONAL

South Korea is making seamless disinfection efforts to stem the outbreak of African swine fever, including extending the lockdown on northern areas of the country and culling more pigs as a part of preventive measures.



In less than three weeks since the country's first-ever outbreak of the deadly animal disease, South Korea has confirmed 13 ASF cases, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Friday. Four cases were added in just the past two days.







(Yonhap)

The ministry said the standstill on all farms of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces currently in place will be extended for two more days.While South Korea has been culling all pigs in a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms, the ministry said it aims to purchase all pigs outside the boundary in Paju and Gimpo to send them to slaughterhouses.In a similar move, the ministry earlier culled all pigs on Ganghwa Island, located northwest of Seoul, where five of the confirmed cases broke out.South Korea culled more than 100,000 pigs as of Friday morning, with the figure anticipated to exceed 150,000 when the remaining pigs are slaughtered.Culling is considered the only way to prevent the spread of African swine fever, as no cures are currently known.On Thursday, South Korea found traces of the deadly animal virus in a dead wild boar in the Demilitarized Zone bordering the North.Whether the wild boars infected pigs here, however, still remains uncertain, according to the ministry.The first-ever ASF case in South Korea came about four months after North Korea reported its first confirmed case of the disease at a farm near its border with China to the World Organization for Animal Health.All of the 13 confirmed cases were reported from north of Seoul, with quarantine officials focusing efforts on preventing the virus from traveling to other regions of South Korea. The country is estimated to be raising more than 10 million pigs. (Yonhap)