Shareholders make profit from poultry stocks amid swine fever outbreak

BUSINESS

Quarantine officials prepare to begin the culling of pigs in Paju, north of Seoul, on Tuesday, after a new confirmed case of African swine fever was reported from the area earlier in the day. (Yonhap)

While the deadly African swine fever has been sweeping across farms here, some large shareholders have offloaded their stocks to make profits from businesses related to meat processing or quarantine services, data showed Thursday.Though such sales are within the legal boundaries, the stock price plunge and consequent impact on small-sum investors have invoked criticism.According to the electronic disclosure system operated by the market watchdog Financial Supervisory Service, poultry processor and distributor Maniker’s largest shareholder Easy Bio sold nearly 6 percent stake in the firm, which is worth 13.7 billion won ($12 million), on Sept. 26-27. The move reduced Easy Bio’s stake in Maniker from the previous 32.8 percent to 26.7 percent.Maniker’s share price hiked to 1,100 won per share on Sept. 17 from the previous 800 won when news of the swine fever broke here. It went on to hit 1,705 won on Sept. 25 before eventually falling back.Taekyung Industrial, the largest shareholder of Baekkwang Mineral Products, manufacturer of the quicklime chemical compound needed for quarantine services, offloaded its stake in the firm worth nearly 20 billion won on Sept. 20-24.The largest shareholder of Eagle Vet, Kang Tae-seong, who is also the CEO of the firm, sold off stake worth 6.3 billion won of the supplier of animal medicine and antibiotics on Sept. 20.“Usually the majority or largest shareholder’s decision to offload shares is viewed as a negative factor to the market,” noted Hwang Se-woon, a researcher at the Korea Capital Market Institute.By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)