[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Everland theme park is holding the latest edition of its zombie-themed Halloween festival “Blood City” until Nov. 17.Parts of the park feature a horror theme, with around 100 staff dressed as zombies, clowns and monsters. Performances and photo spots are available, including at the recently unveiled Raptor Ranger attraction.Some of the most popular attractions, including T-Express, have a horror theme as well.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit www.everland.com.The Anmyeondo Beach Shrimp Festival is being held in the Anmyeondo Port area, known for its wild tiger prawns.Tourists and residents can enjoy the opening ceremony, performances, fireworks and hands-on activities, such as shrimp catching, mudflat exploration and talent contests.The festival opens Saturday and continues through Oct.13.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.taean.go.kr.The Seoul International Fireworks Festival is an annual event organized by Hanwha Group since 2000. Every year, major fireworks teams are invited to put on fireworks displays and light up the night skies of Yeouido. The event is also filled with various subsidiary events during the daytime.It is held until Saturday at Yeouido Hangang Park from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with the main fireworks show to be held the final day.For more information in Korea or English, visit hanwhafireworks.bulggot.co.The Hangeul Festival celebrates the Korean alphabet, Hangeul, created by King Sejong to improve the lives of ordinary Koreans. The event is held at Gwanghwamun Plaza on Tuesday and Wednesday, offering entertainment both for locals and international visitors. Wednesday, Oct. 9, is Hangeul Day, a national holiday.The festival is a cultural event that everyone can enjoy, and organizers aim to promote and share this valuable cultural treasure with everyone. It is open to visitors of all ages.The Mindungsan Eulalia Festival is taking place in the Mindungsan area in Gangwon Province.Events include weekend mountain climbing, talent contests, Arirang singing contests, eulalia music concerts, a gateball competition and eulalia photo exhibitions. There are also opportunities to taste local food, write postcards and try mountain horseback riding.It is open to visitors of all ages, from Friday until Nov. 10For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.jeongseon.go.kr.