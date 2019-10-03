Samsung, LG take top spots in Consumer Reports' best TV list

Among 32-inch flat-screen TVs available in the market, Samsung took up the top two seats, followed by LG in the third and fourth spots, according to Consumer Reports.
|(Yonhap)
Samsung's QLED 4K TV took the top position for its top-notch resolution and connectivity with other smart devices, the US industry tracker added.
"This 32-inch 4K smart TV from Samsung -- the smallest 4K set we've tested -- is among the best sets this size in our ratings, with top-notch high-definition and very satisfying 4K picture quality," Consumer Reports said.
Japan's Toshiba smart TV was the only non-South Korean brand in the top five. (Yonhap)