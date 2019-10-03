N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM

NATIONAL

North Korea said Thursday that it has successfully test-fired a new-type submarine-launched ballistic missile, boasting that the success "ushered in a new phase" in its self-defense capabilities just two days before resuming nuclear talks with the United States.



The North's Academy of Defence Science succeeded in test-firing the "new-type SLBM Pukguksong-3" in the waters off Wonsan Bay of the East Sea on Wednesday morning, the Korean Central News Agency said, adding that the missile was fired "in vertical mode."







(KCNA via Yonhap)

"The test-firing scientifically and technically confirmed the key tactical and technical indexes of the newly-designed ballistic missile and had no adverse impact on the security of neighboring countries," KCNA said.It did not provide other details on the tested weapon."The successful new-type SLBM test-firing comes to be of great significance as it ushered in a new phase in containing the outside forces' threat to the DPRK and further bolstering its military muscle for self-defence," the KCNA said, using the acronym of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.Leader Kim Jong-un sent "warm congratulations," it said, suggesting he did not attend the testing.On Wednesday, South Korea's military said that the North fired what appeared to be an SLBM into the East Sea and the missile flew around 450 kilometers at a maximum altitude of about 910 km.Experts say that the missile could have flown longer if it was fired at an normal angle, not "in vertical mode."Wednesday's launch was the North's 11th weapons test so far this year and the first SLBM test since August 2016, when it test-fired a Pukguksong-1 ballistic missile off the east coast, which flew about 500 km. During the previous 10 rounds of tests, Pyongyang fired only shot-range projectiles.Along with its intercontinental ballistic missiles, the North's SLBM program is considered one of the biggest threats to the US and its allies, as it could extend the range of the North's nuclear missiles and such a missile is hard to detect in advance before it emerges from the water.US President Donald Trump has played down the North's weapons tests involving short-range projectiles, saying that leader Kim is not breaking an agreement that they agreed in their summit in June last year. Trump has not commented on the latest SLBM testing.Wednesday's weapons test appears to be intended to up the ante ahead of its denuclearization talks with Washington scheduled for later this week. Some suggest that it could be intended to express its displeasure with Seoul showcasing its high-tech weapons on the Armed Forces Day a day earlier.On Tuesday, North Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui issued a statement, saying that Pyongyang and Washington agreed to hold preliminary contact on Friday and working-level negotiations on Saturday.The talks will mark a resumption of the denuclearization process that has been stalled since February's summit between Trump and Kim. The summit fell apart as they failed to iron out differences on the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization steps and Washington's sanctions relief.North Korea has urged Washington to come up with a new proposal acceptable to Pyongyang before the end of this year, ramping up its demand for sanctions relief and security guarantees in exchange of denuclearization steps.Trump recently dismissed John Bolton, his national security adviser known for hawkish view on the North and hinted at seeking a "new method" in denuclearization talks with Pyongyang.It still remains unclear how far the two countries could go in terms of the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization.In a speech at the UN General Assembly session last month, Trump emphasized North Korea must denuclearize in order to tap its "tremendous" economic potential. North Korea has said discussions on denuclearization will be possible only when all threats to the regime are fully removed, apparently referring to security guarantees and sanctions relief from the US. (Yonhap)