Typhoon Mitag batters Korea

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Typhoon Mitag, the seventh typhoon to hit the Korean Peninsula this year, brought strong winds and heavy rain on Wednesday as it made landfall on the southwestern coast.The typhoon was traveling at about 30 kilometers per hour from waters 190 kilometers southwest of the port city of Mokpo in South Jeolla Province as of 4 p.m. and was expected to make landfall near Mokpo at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.It was then expected to exit to the East Sea on Thursday morning and turn eastward from waters 40 kilometers away from Korea’s easternmost islets of Dokdo at around 3 p.m., according to the weather agency.Mitag’s central pressure was reported to be 985 hectopascals with a maximum wind speed of 97 kilometers per hour.Seoul was expected to receive 30 to 80 millimeters of rain, while North and South Chungcheong provinces are expected to see 80 to 150 millimeters. Jeju Island, cities in the southern region and the eastern coastal areas of Gangwon Province and North Gyeongsang Province were expected to receive more than 500 millimeters of rain, according to the KMA.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)