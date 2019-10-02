[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE





Lazy afternoon at Andaz Seoul Gangnam



Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents a promotion for couples looking for ideas for an afternoon date.



The promotion deal, offered for 50 couples on a first come first served basis, allows guests to use the swimming pool and the fitness studio in the afternoon. Also, it includes a dining set of seven tapas dishes, worth 110,000 won. Free valet parking is included, along with five hours of parking.



For more information or reservations, call The Summer House at (02) 2193-1171. Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents a promotion for couples looking for ideas for an afternoon date.The promotion deal, offered for 50 couples on a first come first served basis, allows guests to use the swimming pool and the fitness studio in the afternoon. Also, it includes a dining set of seven tapas dishes, worth 110,000 won. Free valet parking is included, along with five hours of parking.For more information or reservations, call The Summer House at (02) 2193-1171.

Park Hyatt Seoul presents a suite room promotion, offering a 15 percent saving on regular suite rates with a complimentary bottle of red wine.A Park Suites room, featuring separated bed room and living room areas, will be offered at a starting price of 420,750 won. Guests will have free access to the hotel’s sauna, swimming pool and fitness facilities.The deal is available for bookings made until Nov. 14 for stays until Dec. 13. Reservations are available via Park Hyatt Seoul at (02) 2016-1100.Welcoming autumn, InterContinental Seoul Coex’s buffet restaurant The Brasserie is offering the Autumn Delicacies promotion.The buffet includes sea eel soaked in oriental medicine-style sauce; chilled abalone char siu with sauce made from pine nuts; an octopus platter served with chrysanthemum and Japanese apricot sauce; prawn and lobster roulade; and chestnut mousse.Grilled lamb roast is available every Thursday night, and freshly delivered tuna from Jeju Island is sliced on the spot for guests on Friday nights.The promotion runs until Oct. 31. Lunch is priced at 80,000 won and dinner at 90,000 won on weekdays. For more information, call The Brasserie at (02) 3430-8585.Grand Hyatt Seoul’s lounge cafe Gallery presents a fall afternoon tea set featuring seasonal fruits.The set serves scones with apple jam, pear compote and clotted cream, Mont Blanc and chestnut macarons. Access to the buffet station is included, offering finger food such as pear tarts, chestnut meringue pie and shrimp dumplings.It will be available from Oct. 1 to 11 at the price of 40,000 won from Mondays to Thursdays and 50,000 won from Friday to Sunday.For more information or reservations, call Gallery at (02) 799-8165.Mayfield Hotel features special concept rooms in collaboration with lifestyle furniture brand Iloom.The Iloom concept rooms are decorated in three different styles: Sweet Atelier, Modern Studio and Happy Square.Sweet Atelier is designed for solo guests, including a spa program and a breakfast buffet for one guest. Modern Studio package includes a dinner set at the hotel’s restaurant and a breakfast buffet for two guests. Happy Square is a family-friendly room, including a family dinner set, gift for children guests and breakfast buffet for two adults and one child.Guests at the concept rooms can use the swimming pool and fitness facilities for free. The price ranges between 250,000 won to 395,000 won.For more information or reservation, call Mayfield Hotel at (02) 2660-9000.