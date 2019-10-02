[Herald Interview] ‘Better working conditions for staff leads to better service’

LIFE&STYLE

The new general manager of Millennium Hilton Seoul was surprised by strong demand for staycations here.



German-born Felix Busch, who joined the Hilton group 17 years ago, took the post here in August following stints in Edinburgh, London, Sydney and Nagoya, among others.



“It is very popular for Koreans to escape for one night. Although they may live in Seoul, they check into a hotel in Seoul to have a night away from home. I think this is slightly unique to Seoul,” Busch told The Korea Herald in an interview at the hotel on Friday.







General Manager Felix Busch (Millennium Hilton Seoul)