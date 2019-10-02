Former YG chief undergoes second questioning about gambling charges

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Yang Hyun-suk, the scandal-ridden former CEO of YG Entertainment, was summoned by police for a second time Tuesday and underwent questioning until shortly after midnight about suspicions he had habitually gambled while abroad and committed foreign exchange law violations.Yang Hyun-suk, an idol-turned-K-pop guru who once led one of the biggest K-pop management firms, left the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Intellectual Crime Investigation Team in northern Seoul around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, 14 hours after he was summoned there as a criminal suspect.The 49-year-old Yang was previously grilled by the same police team in late August about allegations that he, together with Seungri, a former member of the K-pop boy band BIGBANG, regularly gambled at hotel casinos in Las Vegas and violated foreign exchange law to secure gambling money.Yang told reporters outside the special police unit that he faithfully underwent police grilling and gave a frank explanation but denied suspicions that he embezzled company money for gambling.He didn't answer a question about whether he gambled with Seungri, who also underwent his second round of police questioning last week over suspected gambling. Yang and Seungri reportedly spent 1 billion won ($823,000) and 2 billion won, respectively, on gambling.In a separate case, Yang had been dogged by suspicions that he arranged sex services for foreign investors in 2014, but police decided Sept. 20 to drop the pimping charges against him, citing lack of evidence.Yang resigned from the top post at YG Entertainment in June as its big-name artists were embroiled in a series of scandals, including alleged drug use. (Yonhap)