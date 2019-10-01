[Graphic News] Six out of 10 Koreans in favor of later retirement age: poll

Six in 10 South Koreans support a proposal to delay the legal retirement age to 65 from the current 60, a poll showed.
The poll of 1,539 adults aged 19 to 64 conducted by the Korea Institute of Public Administration from Sept. 2-11 found that 61.1 percent were in favor of delaying the retirement age. Only 19.6 percent opposed the proposal, while another 19.3 percent said they had no opinion.
Of those who favored a later retirement age, 61.2 percent said 65 was the most appropriate age, followed by over 70 (12 percent) and 63 (6.9 percent), the survey said. (Yonhap)