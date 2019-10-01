[Graphic News] Six out of 10 Koreans in favor of later retirement age: poll

NATIONAL

Six in 10 South Koreans support a proposal to delay the legal retirement age to 65 from the current 60, a poll showed.The poll of 1,539 adults aged 19 to 64 conducted by the Korea Institute of Public Administration from Sept. 2-11 found that 61.1 percent were in favor of delaying the retirement age. Only 19.6 percent opposed the proposal, while another 19.3 percent said they had no opinion.Of those who favored a later retirement age, 61.2 percent said 65 was the most appropriate age, followed by over 70 (12 percent) and 63 (6.9 percent), the survey said. (Yonhap)