Celltrion to offer HIV treatment Temixys in US at lowest market rate

Temixys (Celltrion)

Celltrion will launch its human immunodeficiency virus treatment Temixys in the US at a significantly lower price, the company announced Tuesday.Temixys was approved in November 2018 by the US Food and Drug Administration.Celltrion said it expects the drug’s commercialization to start soon. The tablet is taken once daily and combines the two original chemical drugs Epivir and Viread. As original drugs, the cost for Epivir oral solution (10 mg/mL) is around $125 for a supply of 240 milliliters and the cost for Viread oral powder (40 mg/g) is around $690 for 60 grams.Temyxis is indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 35 kilograms.Celltrion plans to roll out Temixys at a significantly lower rate than any other tenofovir-based double combination product so far available on the US.Its price competitiveness is due to direct distribution of by the company’s New Jersey-based subsidiary Celltrion USA, a company representative explained.In the US, approximately 1.1 million HIV-positive patients are heavily burdened by medical expenses.Celltrion says Temixys represents its commitment to promote access to complex therapeutic medications.To promote market awareness and access to the new HIV treatment option, Celltrion USA is hosting seminars and research conferences for physicians and patients.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)