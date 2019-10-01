Moon highlights peace through strength on Armed Forces Day

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday stressed the need for strong defense capabilities at the 71st Armed Forces Day celebrations.



“Peace is not something that is defended, but created. Our military’s iron-clad security supports dialogue and cooperation, and enabled (the country) to boldly walk toward permanent peace,” Moon said.



He went on to list achievements such as the removal of guard posts from the Demilitarized Zone, the recovery of the remains of Korean War dead and the inter-Korean military agreement, crediting the South Korean military for making them possible.



Moon also touched on his recent visit to the UN General Assembly, saying the military’s readiness enabled him to make the proposals he made in New York. At the UN General Assembly, Moon proposed establishing the DMZ as an “international peace zone.”







President Moon Jae-in inspects F-35A fighter jets at the Armed Forces Day event in Daegu on Tuesday. Yonhap