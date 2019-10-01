Renault Samsung pioneers new sectors in local automotive market

The automaker launched a face-lifted version of the QM6 in June, its most popular and most trusted midsized SUV model.
The upgraded version, which is also the country’s first liquefied petroleum gas-powered SUV, has proved popular in the local market, leading the carmaker to record the second-highest midsized SUV sales in July.
|Renault Samsung Motors’ QM6 LPe (Renault Samsung)
In June, 1,408 units of the QM6 LPe sold in 12 days from its launch, while 4,262 were sold in July.
QM6 LPe is not the first case for the carmaker to launch an unprecedented vehicle type for Korean customers.
Last year, it introduced compact car Clio, which has been the bestselling vehicle in its class in Europe for the past decade, with more than 14 million sold since its launch in 1990.
Over the seven months through the end of last year, 3,652 units of the Clio sold, while another 1,389 units sold from January to July this year.
Renault Samsung also sold 1,283 units of its two-seater Twizy from June to October last year, making it No. 1 in the new segment with a market share of 80 percent.
The automaker said Twizy has drawn interest among local drivers as they find it convenient to drive through narrow alleys in the city, making it suitable for delivery services as well as easy to park. It can be charged via a regular electrical outlet at home and is able to travel up to 80 kilometers on a single charge.
“Renault Samsung has been delivering special values to customers by offering unprecedented options, and such efforts have shown good results like high sales of QM6,” said a Renault Samsung official.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)