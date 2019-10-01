LS Cable & System disaster safety products certified

BUSINESS

LS Cable & System has received government certification for its national disaster safety products, becoming the first cable manufacturer to gain this recognition, the firm said Tuesday.The certified products are fireproof, and they emit less smoke and lower levels of toxic gas during a fire, according to the company.In the event of a fire, the company explained, durability is crucial for emergency lights, fire alarms, sprinklers, ventilators and evacuation facilities. The company’s certified cable withstands 180 minutes at 950 degrees Celsius without catching fire, as compared with a competitor’s cable, which lasts for 90 minutes at 750 degrees Celsius.LS Cable added that its nontoxic cables are made from environmentally friendly materials that emit less smoke during a fire, doubling visibility. They also reduce emissions of carbon monoxide and hydrogen chloride by more than 90 percent, the company said.CEO Myung Roe-hyun said: “The public sector should take the lead in introducing safety products for public safety. Along with the company’s product development efforts, the relevant laws and regulations must be revised.”National disaster safety product certification has been granted by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety since 2018. So far 11 products have been certified under this program, three of which belong to LS C&S.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)