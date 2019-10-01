US e-scooter firm Lime taps S. Korea this week

BUSINESS

(Lime)

South Korea will be the first Asian market where Lime will introduce its e-scooter sharing platform, Lime Korea said in a statement."We are extremely excited to finally start Lime's e-scooter service in Korea, a dynamic market with significant demand for increasing micro mobility," Mitchell Price, Lime's Asia Pacific regional director of government strategy and policy, said.Together with the Korean government, Lime is committed to introducing greener, more efficient and sustainable transportation options, he said.Lime plans to start its service with 500 e-scooters in three affluent Gangnam areas in southern Seoul and to double the number by the end of this year to serve other areas in the capital city, the statement said.Lime scooters cost 1,200 won ($1) to unlock and an additional 180 won per minute of riding time, it said.To secure safety for riders, Lime said it has kicked off a program to educate them about safety regulations through the app, email and safety events.Lime currently serves over 120 cities, including Seattle, Los Angeles and Paris, in over 30 countries. As of September, Lime has posted 100 million rides globally. (Yonhap)