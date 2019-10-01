Go to Mobile Version

Korea's exports down for 10th month on trade rows, chips

By Yonhap
  • Published : Oct 1, 2019 - 09:16
  • Updated : Oct 1, 2019 - 09:16

South Korea's exports sank 11.7 percent in September from a year earlier, extending their slump to a 10th consecutive month, data showed Tuesday, hurt by still weak prices of semiconductors and the yearlong trade row between the United States and China.


(Yonhap)

Outbound shipments reached $44.7 billion last month, compared with the $50.6 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Imports fell 5.6 percent on-year last month to $38.7 billion, the ministry added.

The country's trade surplus came to $5.97 billion in September, marking 92 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports. (Yonhap)



