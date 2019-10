NATIONAL

Corea Image Communication Institution President Choi Jung-wha (first row, third from left), Russian Ambassador to South Korea Andrey Kulik (second row, fourth from left) and Singaporean Ambassador to South Korea Eric Teo (second row, sixth from left) pose at the Korea CQ forum, where some 25 participants learned about and tasted products made by traditional Korean beef jerky brand Jungyookpo. The event, hosted by CICI, was held Sept. 24 at SMT House in southern Seoul. (CICI)