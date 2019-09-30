Ex-lawmaker Hong’s daughter caught smuggling drugs

Former lawmaker Jungwook Hong’s daughter was apprehended for smuggling drugs at Incheon Airport on Friday.
According to authorities, Hong’s 19-year-old daughter was found carrying the drugs by customs officials at around 5:40 p.m. when she arrived at Incheon Airport from Honolulu.
|Jungwook Hong (Jungwook Hong's Facebook page)
Marijuana products hidden in her luggage and pockets were discovered during a routine security screening, authorities said.
The Incheon District Court turned down the prosecutors’ request for an arrest warrant for the ex-lawmaker’s daughter, citing a low flight risk.
This is the fourth known instance involving children of bigwigs in drug cases this year. Scions of conglomerate groups SK and Hyundai, Choi Young-geun and Chung Hyun-sun, were sentenced to a suspended jail term in the first trial held Sept. 9 for habitual use of marijuana. CJ heir-apparent Lee Sun-ho was also indicted on Sept. 20 for smuggling and consuming marijuana purchased overseas.
Hong, the former chairman of Herald Corp., sold the company in May.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)