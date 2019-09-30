Pulmuone’s kimchi tops market share in US

BUSINESS

(Pulmuone)

South Korean food manufacturer Pulmuone said Monday that its packaged ready-made kimchi has secured the largest market share in the US.According to Nielsen research data, Pulmuone had a market share of 40.4 percent as of August.In September last year, the South Korean firm tapped the US market under the brand called Nasoya, the top US tofu manufacturer which is owned by Pulmuone Foods USA.The company said its No. 1 position was due to its partnership with 3,900 Walmart stores, 1,100 Kroger outlets and other distribution channels. This is the largest partnership between a Korean ready-made kimchi manufacturer and the US retailer.Currently, Pulmuone’s kimchi is available in four different flavors -- spicy, mild, radish mild and white mild.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)