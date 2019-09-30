[Diplomatic circuit] Argentine Embassy seeks to enhance cultural ties with Korea

NATIONAL

Argentine Ambassador to South Korea Alfredo Carlos Bascou (right) and Seoul Arts Center President Yoo In-taek pose during the opening ceremony of the Sala Mirtha Legrand hall at the Argentine Embassy in Seoul on Thursday. (Embassy of Argentina in Seoul)

The Embassy of Argentina here held an opening ceremony for the Sala Mirtha Legrand hall and the launch of El Ciclo de Cine Argentino 2019 on Thursday, with an aim to strengthen cultural ties between Argentina and South Korea.“Films are a bridge connecting the two countries culturally. Just as diplomatic relations expand into trade and politics, films will also help form friendly ties. This is why we have decided to screen Argentinian movies,” Argentine Ambassador to South Korea Alfredo Carlos Bascou said.Dignitaries who attended the event included ambassadors from Central and South American countries in Seoul, Seoul Arts Center President Yoo In-taek and local film importers and distributors.The embassy will screen an Argentine film every month for free to the public at the Sala Mirtha Legrand hall at the Argentinian Embassy in Seoul.A diverse selection of movies are being screened during El Ciclo de Cine Argentino 2019, the embassy said. The lineup of films includes winners of the Spanish Academy Goya Awards and the Oscars.The hall was named after Argentine TV star Mirtha Legrand, an iconic figure who lived through the heydays of Argentina’s film industry, the embassy said.Starting with the launch of the Sala Mirtha Legrand hall and the monthly film screening event, the Argentine Embassy in Seoul vowed to roll out more cultural events in an effort to introduce Argentine culture to a broader Korean audience.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)