Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Seoul City offers Korean name service to overseas Korean culture fans

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 30, 2019 - 10:34
  • Updated : Sept 30, 2019 - 10:47

The Seoul city government said Monday that it has launched a pilot program to give foreigners Korean names as part of efforts to promote the Korean alphabet, hangeul. 

The program, titled "Korean Names for Non-Koreans," is available to foreigners who reside overseas and are interested in Korean culture, Park Jin-young, a city official in charge of communication, said. 


(Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The application form can be downloaded from the city's foreign language website and e-mailed to the city at english@seoul.go.kr.

Of the applicants, five to 10 foreigners will be selected each month after considering their reasons for applying for Korean names.

The city, in collaboration with hangeul organizations, will name the selected applicants in Korean.

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon will give the first successful applicant a certificate with the person's Korean name written by him, according to the official. (Yonhap)





The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114