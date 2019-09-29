Nexon to launch new mobile game V4 in Nov.

Nexon had set out this year with ambitious plans to launch 10 new mobile games within the first half of 2019.
However, the mobile version of The Kingdom of the Winds: Yeon, as well as SinoAlice, a Japanese game whose global distribution rights Nexon acquired, have both been postponed without being rescheduled.
|V4 premium showcase (Nexon)
The Kingdom of the Winds: Yeon had a closed beta test that started on Aug. 21, but now it is unclear if the game will launch in 2019, according to an industry source, who also said that exact game launch dates are difficult to fathom for almost any game developer.
Meanwhile, Nexon will now launch Victory Four, or V4, on Nov. 7, the company said at a premium showcase held Saturday in Seoul.
V4 is developed by Nexon affiliate NAT Games, whose CEO is Park Yong-hyun. Park is known for his contributions to Lineage 2 at NCSoft and tera at Bluehole.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)