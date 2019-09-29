[Newsmaker] Typhoon Mitag to strike southern Korea this week

The weather agency said Mitag is expected to land on western Jeju on Wednesday morning and then make its way through the country’s southern and central regions.
Formed in waters off the east coast of the Philippines, the typhoon is traveling northwest at 18 kilometers per hour. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the maximum sustained wind speed near its center was 97 kilometers per hour, or 27 meters per second.
A weather agency official said the typhoon will gather strength as it passes through high-temperature seas. By 9 a.m. Monday, Mitag, currently classified as “small,” will develop into a medium-intensity typhoon, the official said.
Mitag will be the seventh typhoon to affect Korea this year, setting a record for the highest number since 1959.
