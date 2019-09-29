[Photo News] 2019 KGCCI Innovation Awards

BUSINESS

Henkel Korea and Ingrid Drechsel (right), German Chairman of KGCCI

42 Maru

BASF

Winners of the “5th KGCCI Innovation Awards”

INNOVATION AWARDS -- Korean four-dimensional radar technology firm Bitsensing CEO Lee Jae-eun (center) poses for a photo with Manfred Martin, a professor at RWTH Aachen University, at the fifth KGCCI Innovation Awards ceremony held at the Sebitseom floating islands in Seoul on Friday. During the event, Bitsensing and three other companies, including 42 Maru, BASF Korea and Henkel Korea, received innovation awards in the presence of high-ranking executives from the Korean-German business community. The awards ceremony was initiated in 2015 to promote innovative products, technologies and business strategies of companies. (KGCCI)