2 intl. aid agencies get temporary sanctions exemptions for projects in N. Korea

NATIONAL

Two international humanitarian assistance organizations have received temporary sanctions exemptions for their aid projects in North Korea, a UN website showed Saturday.



The World Health Organization and Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) will be allowed to bring in medical items necessary for their projects in the impoverished state for six months each from Sept. 20 and Sept. 23, respectively, according to the UN Security Council committee for sanctions on North Korea.







(Reuters)

The WHO has received sanctions exemptions for equipment involving vaccines for preventable diseases, critical care, emergency primary health care, installation of a blood bag manufacturing plant and diagnostic equipment for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis.Medecins Sans Frontieres has also received temporary sanctions exemptions for around 290 items linked to its projects intended to improve diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis and other urgent medical needs in North Hamgyong Province, the website showed. (Yonhap)