2 N. Korean diplomats in Beijing possibly on way to New York

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Two North Korean diplomats arrived in Beijing on Saturday, raising the possibility that they could be on their way to New York to attend the UN General Assembly session.Jang Il-hun, former deputy ambassador to the UN, and Kim Chang-min, director general at the foreign ministry's international organizations bureau, were seen at the airport in Beijing earlier in the day apparently after disembarking from a flight from Pyongyang.They did not respond to questions about the purpose of their trip and final destination before exiting the airport.Some raised the possibility that they might be en route to New York to attend the UN General Assembly session at which North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song is expected to deliver a speech on Monday. (Yonhap)