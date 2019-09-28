FM Kang meets UNDP chief, holds talks on NK projects

NATIONAL

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (L) and United Nations Development Programme chief Achim Steiner pose for picture before talks in New York on Sept. 27, 2019

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with United Nations Development Programme chief Achim Steiner in New York for talks on issues of mutual interest, including support for North Korea, her ministry said Saturday.During the meeting held on Friday (New York time), the two sides exchanged views on such issues as the various ongoing joint projects between South Korea and the UN body, the UNDP's projects regarding North Korea and the implementation of reform measures for the UN development system, according to the ministry.The UNDP has an office in North Korea and has managed programs regarding nutrition, energy and disaster preparedness aimed at reducing people's vulnerability and strengthening the resilience of rural communities. But it halted projects in 2016 under the global sanctions regime.Kang also gave her assessment of the UNDP's contribution to sustainable development, and Steiner expressed his gratitude for South Korea's role as the chair country of the organization's executive board this year, the ministry noted.The foreign minister is in New York to attend the UN General Assembly. (Yonhap)