Bringing Avengers to life: CJ vows next-level cinema with multisensory tech

When CJ launched the first 4DX theater at its movie-screen brand CGV in 2009, people were unfamiliar with the concept of watching a flick that stimulates the senses with special effects such as motion seats, wind, water, lights and scents.“Until then, many people only had a chance to experience moving or vibrating chairs with special effects at some of the attractions at theme parks,” Kim Jong-ryul, CEO of CJ 4DPlex, told reporters during a press conference to celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary.CJ 4DPlex, a CJ affiliate which develops multisensory cinema technology, has grown to operate 675 4DX theaters in 65 countries over a decade. It has also clinched partnerships with 100 business operators in six continents.When the “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the first of the eight-part series, returned after nearly 20 years in 4DX last year, moviegoers were fascinated by the magical scenes of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as it was upgraded with advanced 4DX technology.The explosive popularity of “Avengers: Infinity War” was also boosted by the 4D experience, becoming the most watched 4DX movie last year, followed by the Harry Potter movie.Kim said 4DX’s programming capabilities enable a more realistic and unprecedented cinema experience, amid shifting cinema paradigm from watching a movie to experiencing contents.CJ 4DPlex has 4DX programming studio offices in South Korea, US and China, to develop original equipment and special theater technologies such as ScreenX.ScreenX is a multiscreen special theater launched in 2012, which uses not only the front screen but both the side walls by using a 270-degree angle projector.In July, CGV saw a record-high number of 4DX viewers at 3.07 million with the movies “Aladdin” and “Lion King,” the largest number of viewers globally ever per month.Kim said when “Frozen 2” 4DX launches in the fourth quarter this year, he expects the movie would gather at least 29 million customers and set a record of $340 million at the box office.“We plan to showcase a different level of cinema experience, such as 4DX flying cinema, in the near future, with an aim to lead futuristic theaters,” he said.Kim said 4DX flying cinema will involve hanging 4DX seats to maximize rotation and swing motion. Another concept which allows viewers to feel the motion of the current 4DX in comfortable recliner sofa seats, is also under review, he added.“We plan to take efforts to discover alternative contents by developing future movie theater models. We will try to solidify our status as a representative global special theater fulfilling the fast-changing needs of customers,” said Kim.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)