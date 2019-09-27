Moon stresses human rights, reform amid investigation of justice minister

NATIONAL

Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung delivers President Moon Jae-in message on Friday. Yonhap

President Moon Jae-in on Friday stressed the importance of reforming the prosecution, Cheong Wa Dae said.According to spokesperson Ko Min-jung, Moon emphasized that whether Cho is responsible for any wrongdoings will be determined according to the law and that he should be allowed to conduct his official duties regardless of the investigation in the meantime.“The duties of the prosecution should be left to the prosecution, and state affairs should be allowed to continue,” Moon was quoted as saying by Ko.Moon also said the prosecution must protect human rights and that calls for its reform continue.“Prosecution reform must be carried out along with reforms of (the prosecution’s) investigation customs, and the way its powers are exercised,” Ko quoted as Moon saying.The comments are believed to be in response to developments surrounding the prosecution’s search of Cho’s home. Moon added that the prosecution must act in ways that respect human rights.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)