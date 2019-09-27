Philippines eyes 2 million Korean tourists by year-end

“Last year, we were able to achieve 1.6 million (Korean) tourists. Because of that we aim to work for 2 million Korean tourists this year of 2019. By the end of 2019, in December, I will be proud to say we achieved 2 million. I look forward to that,” Ambassador Noe Albano Wong, who took office Aug. 21, said during a press event Thursday at his residence in central Seoul. The event was held to celebrate tourism exchanges between Korea and the Philippines.
|Philippine Ambassador Noe Albano Wong (Im Eun-byel / The Korea Herald)
According to the embassy, the number of Koreans who visited the Philippines this year reached 1 million as of July, a 17 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
|Traditional Filipino dishes are featured at a press event on Thursday. (Im Eun-byel / The Korea Herald)
At the event, the ambassador introduced traditional Filipino cuisine, including sisig, pig’s face, liver and belly simmered in water and spices; lumpiang gulay, deep-fried spring rolls; adobong manok, chicken stew; inihaw na baboy, pork barbeque; pancit palabok, noodles with shrimp-flavored sauce; biko, sweet rice cake dessert; and turon, deep-fried spring rolls filled with banana.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)