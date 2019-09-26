[Weekender] Three restaurants for contemporary North Korean cuisine

LIFE&STYLE

Restaurant Bukhyang

(Songdo, Incheon)



Bukhyung is a bright, inviting restaurant with a vintage vibe that sits among trendy eateries and cafes in Songdo’s multiplex shopping center Triple Street. However, its specialty -- North Korean home-style meals -- does not conform to South Korea’s fast-changing food trends.



A joint venture between traditional liquor bar Wolhyang and spicy sausage stew franchise Nolboo, Bukhyang is the first real attempt here to market North Korean cuisine to the mainstream.



Past the lunch peak hours on Monday, it looked like any other casual dining place found in the South -- even the few North Korean propaganda-style posters hanging on the walls could be seen as pop art.



If you prefer noodles over rice, go for onmyeon. (Bukhyang)

The most popular dish, according to the menu, is the 14,000 won onban set, which features a big bowl of onban, a small plate of spicy pork shoulder chops and three side dishes.



Onban is Pyongyang’s version of the South’s gukbap (soup with rice). Bukhyang’s rendition features freshly cooked rice topped with a big North Korean dumpling, mushrooms, sliced chicken, sliced beef and half a bindaetteok and mung bean pancake with clear chicken broth poured over it.



The warm and comforting food does not overwhelm you with strong spices like many contemporary South Korean dishes.



“Bukhyang pursues healthy tastes focusing more on ingredients than spices, plus comfortable settings and reasonable prices,” the restaurant says on its website.







The exterior of Bukhyang restaurant in Songdo Triple Street, Incheon. (Lee Sun-young/The Korea Herald)

