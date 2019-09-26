Korea bans sales of ranitidine generics over carcinogen concern

BUSINESS

South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety tentatively put the brakes on the manufacturing, import and sale of 269 ranitidine-based drugs from 133 companies in the country, Thursday, upon alert from the US Food and Drug Administration that a carcinogenic chemical was found in the widely used medicine Zantac and its generic versions.



Ranitidine is a drug that decreases stomach acid production. It is used to treat peptic ulcer disease and gastroesophageal reflux disease, or indigestion and heartburn.







The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announces a tentative halt to sales of ranitidine-based drugs in Korea on Thursday. (MFDS)

