Cho Kuk's scandal tops agenda at parliamentary session

Corruption allegations involving embattled Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family engulfed a parliamentary interpellation session Thursday, with the opposition bloc calling for his impeachment.Making an appearance before lawmakers at the National Assembly for the first time as a new Cabinet member, Cho vowed utmost efforts to reform the prosecution and innovate the Justice Ministry seeking cooperation for bills related to judicial reforms.The session, however, was dominated by a new revelation that he made a phone call to a prosecutor in charge of the raid on his home, leading the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and minor Bareunmirae Party to push to impeach and file a complaint against him.His appearance at the parliamentary session came amid a widening probe into allegations that his family made dubious investments and his daughter’s university and medical school application materials were forged.Rep Joo Kwang-deok of the Liberty Korea Party made the revelation, claiming Cho had attempted to peddle influence over the investigation on his family.Cho admitted to making the call, but denied influencing the investigation. He said there was nothing wrong about his action, adding he could do that as a husband.“My wife was mentally and physically in a very bad state, so I asked (the prosecutor) to help her to get stable,” Cho said. “I have neither interfered with the search and seizure operation nor gave instructions about it.”The Liberty Korea Party and minor opposition Bareunmirae Party called for the impeachment of Cho, accusing him of abusing his power. His position oversees personnel and administration of the prosecution.“Our party will push to file a complaint against Cho for abusing his power and take steps to impeach him,” said Na Kyung-won, floor leader of the Liberty Korea Party.As he stepped onto the podium and started his opening remarks, lawmakers from Liberty Korea Party turned their backs to him, booed and shouted at him, calling him a “lawbreaker.” Some 20 of them left the room. Placards reading “Resign Cho Kuk” were placed on the screens in front of them.Cho said he would consider stepping down from the post if he himself had been called in for questioning by prosecutors.Prosecutors on Monday conducted an 11-hour search-and-seizure operation at Cho’s home, looking for evidence related to the alleged academic fraud.Cho’s daughter and son were also questioned by prosecutors in connection with the allegations.His wife, Chung Kyung-shim, is expected to be summoned by prosecutors in the coming weeks to be questioned about her involvement in allegedly shady investments in a private equity fund. She was already indicted on forgery charges.Cho was appointed justice minister despite fierce objections from the opposition bloc, which took issue with alleged irregularities surrounding his family. President Moon Jae-in has said Cho is the right person to push for judicial reforms.The Moon administration seeks to enact bills to keep in check the prosecution’s power by redistributing investigative rights between the police and prosecution, and to make the law enforcement body politically neutral.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)