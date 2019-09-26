KGGTF holds symposium on green growth

NATIONAL

(The Korea Green Growth Trust Fund)

(The Korea Green Growth Trust Fund

A two-day symposium on green growth organized by the World Bank Group Korea Green Growth Trust Fund opened in Seoul on Thursday, bringing together more than 150 government officials, industry leaders and experts.The KGGTF -- a partnership between South Korea and the World Bank -- held the “Korea Green Innovation Days” event for the world’s leading experts in the environmental and development sectors to discuss the KGGTF’s projects and share their knowledge, strategies and models for green growth.The sixth annual flagship event was set to focus on sharing transformational strategies and methods at every stage of the pathway to green growth, from design to planning to implementation, the KGGTF said in a press release.More than 30 Korean institutions -- the Seoul Metropolitan Government, Korea Development Institute and Korea Environment Industry & Technology Institute -- are participating in the event this year.“We will expand support for eight core projects in Korea through the KGGTF,” Kim Hoe-jeong, deputy minister of economy and finance said in his welcome address Thursday.The eight core sectors the government seeks to nurture include drones, smart factories, smart cities, smart farms, self-driving cars and financial technology.The KGGTF was established in 2011 to support countries as they shift to green development, with the shared goal of reducing poverty and promoting economic prosperity in an environmentally responsible and socially inclusive way.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)