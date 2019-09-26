[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

(Korea)Opened Sept. 25Drama, WarDirected by Kwak Kyung-Taek, Kim Tae-HoonDuring the height of the Korean War, Capt. Lee Myeong-jun (Kim Myung-min) and his 772 student soldiers take the North Korea-occupied Jangsari beach to provide a diversion for UN forces ahead of the Battle of Incheon. But their ship runs aground, forcing them to hold back a massive wave of North Korean retaliation with no means to escape.(US)Opened Sept. 25Comedy, DramaDirected by Quentin TarantinoThe story takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood, with Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor: Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie).(Korea)Opened Sept. 25CrimeDirected by Lee Sung-taeA major player in Korean nightlife, Lee Chan-woo (Park Hae-soo) finds out about a drug party involving a top celebrity and alerts police officer Park Gi-heon (Kim Sang-ho). But they soon learn they have bitten off more than they can chew. Lee, his associate Seong Eun-yeong (Seo Ye-ji) and Park must fight those in power not only for justice, but for their lives.(Korea)Opened Sept. 11Crime, ActionDirected by Son Yong-hoAfter the events of OCN TV drama “Bad Guys,” legendary gangster Park Woong-cheol (Ma Dong-seok) is back behind bars, and maverick policeman Oh Gu-tak (Kim Sang-joong) -- who put together a team of incarcerated criminals to catch evildoers -- is bed-ridden, struck down by liver cancer. But The “mad dogs” are called upon once again when a police bus flips over and some of the country’s most notorious criminals are unleashed.