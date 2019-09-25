SKT previews Microsoft’s xCloud game-streaming service for 5G users

BUSINESS

South Korea’s telecom giant SK Telecom said Wednesday that it is inviting online applications for free trials of Microsoft’s upcoming cloud-based game-streaming service Project xCloud.



According to SKT, Android-based smartphone users who subscribe to its 5G wireless service can sign up until Oct. 8.



Those selected to take part will get a glimpse of Microsoft’s game-streaming service next month, SKT said. Trials in the United States and the United Kingdom are scheduled to run simultaneously.







Microsoft’s upcoming cloud-based game-streaming service Project xCloud

“As Microsoft’s first Korean partner in the cloud gaming business, we are hoping to provide various benefits and services for those wanting to enjoy Microsoft’s Project xCloud game-streaming service,” said an SKT official.Earlier this month, the two companies announced plans to work together in the 5G-based cloud gaming business. As Microsoft’s “exclusive operating partner” in Korea, SKT said it would use its 5G technology to help Microsoft enhance its position in the mobile gaming market.