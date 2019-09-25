1980s serial rape-murder suspect may be linked with seven unsolved rapes

Police said Tuesday there may be more unsolved crimes involving Lee, who is already a suspect in at least eight rape-murders that took place between 1986 and 1991 in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province. Police tied Lee to the case after DNA evidence from three of the rape-murders matched his profile in recent forensic analysis.
|Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)
Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency, which is leading the probe, said seven rapes reported between February and July 1986 in Hwaseong bear similarities with the serial rape-murders, of which the first case emerged later that year on Sept. 15.
The connection between the two serial cases was first proposed by criminologist Oh Yoon-sung at Soonchunhyang University in a 2011 study.
Oh told The Korea Herald the suspect’s modus operandi -- or crime methods and habits -- of tying victims with clothes they were wearing and putting underwear over their heads appears to be identical in the serial rapes that preceded the five-year sequence of rape-murders.
Oh said the rape victims’ descriptions of the perpetrator’s appearance fit that of the suspect. He also noted the coincidence of both cases occurring in the same city and year.
“We cannot rule out the possibility that the rapes and the serial murders might have been committed by the same guy,” Oh said.
A team of nine seasoned profilers questioned Lee, who is already in jail on a different conviction, for the fourth time Tuesday. Lee was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 for the rape and murder of his sister-in-law.
There was no admission of guilt, police said. Lee consistently denied all allegations in the first three rounds of questioning last week.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)