Hyundai to test hydrogen trucks in Israel: report

According to the report by Israel’s Calcalist, a delegation from Hyundai visited the country last month to discuss the project with officials from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israel’s extremely dry and hot climate due to the Dead Sea region, as well as optimal road situation in the Northern or upper Galilee area, is “suitable” for Hyundai to test its hydrogen trucks, Calcalist reported.
But Hyundai said it is difficult to say whether the trials will actually be conducted.
“We always have different business plans and investigate various sites overseas. We cannot confirm the details,” a Hyundai official told the Korea Herald.
For hydrogen-fueled vehicles, which work by converting hydrogen and oxygen into electricity, Hyundai is investing 7.6 trillion won ($6.7 billion) into related car-producing facilities and for research and development by 2030.
|Digitally-rendered image of Hyundai Motor’s hydrogen truck (Hyundai Motor)
“We aim to launch around 10 hydrogen-powered trucks by December,” said Lee In-Cheol, vice president and head of Commercial Vehicle Business Division at Hyundai Motors, during the Hyundai Truck & Bus Business fair last month. Lee said that the automaker plans to sell 1,600 such trucks in Switzerland over the next 25 years.
In April, the Korean automaker formed a joint venture with Swiss-based H2 Energy to tap into Europe’s hydrogen mobility ecosystem with fuel cell trucks.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)