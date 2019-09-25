Korea, Australia seek closer ties

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hold talks in New York on Tuesday. Yonhap

NEW YORK -- President Moon Jae-in and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison held a summit meeting in New York on Tuesday (US time), expressing hopes for stronger bilateral ties and cooperation in wider range of fields.“The friendship between the two nations have led to active economic exchange, and advanced into a relationship of cooperation in energy resources and infrastructure,” Moon was quoted as saying by Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.“I hope for cooperation to widen into defense, hydrogen economy, mineral ores, so that (bilateral relations) can become that of true partnership.”In his opening statement, Morrison also expressed hopes for further cooperation between the two nations in a wide range of fields including science, defense and economic issues.By Choi He-suk Korea Herald correspondent (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)