Kim Jong-un may visit S. Korea if denuclearization negotiations work out: spy agency

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may visit South Korea to take part in a multilateral summit if denuclearization negotiations with the US work out, Seoul’s spy agency said Tuesday.In a closed-door session of the parliamentary intelligence committee, South Korea’s National Intelligence Agency chief Suh Hoon told lawmakers that working-level talks between the United States and North Korea are expected to take place in two to three weeks, according to the committee’s lawmakers, who spoke to reporters after the session.Asked if there was any possibility of Kim accepting the invitation to attend the Korea-ASEAN Special Summit in Busan in November, Suh said it would depend on how the denuclearization talks between the US and North Korea turn out. The Korea-ASEAN Special Summit is scheduled to take place in Busan from Nov. 25-26.Suh also said summits with North Korea may be possible if working-level talks work out well.“There is a high possibility of the working-level talks between the US and North Korea taking place in two to three weeks. And if any kind of an agreement is made, there may be a third summit within the year between the two,” Suh was quoted as saying by the lawmakers.An inter-Korean summit would also depend on the outcome of the US-North Korea negotiations, the NIS said.“Anything would be possible if progress is made at the denuclearization negotiations,” Suh said.Regarding North Korea’s multiple launches of short-range projectiles, the NIS said they could have been aimed at pressuring South Korea and the US. It added that Kim had been in Wonsan, Gangwon Province, to guide the launches.Kim may also visit China for the fifth time for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in early October, the NIS said, as this year marks the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic ties. Kim had also visited the ally before his two summits with US President Donald Trump.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)