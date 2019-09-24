Korea and Poland seek stronger cooperation

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in and Polish President Andrzej Duda shake hands ahead of the summit meeting in New York on Monday. Yonhap

NEW YORK – President Moon Jae-in on Monday (US time) asked for increased economic cooperation with Poland in a summit with Polish President Andrzej Duda.At the meeting, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Moon also expressed hopes for expanding economic cooperation with Poland.“Trade between the two countries has passed $5 billion setting a record, and bilateral relations are expanding beyond the manufacturing sector to cutting edge industries,” Moon said at the meeting.South Korea-Poland trade volume came to $5.01 billion last year, jumping 34 percent compared to 2017.“Recently, bilateral cooperation is expanding to cutting edge industries such as electric vehicle batteries, and bilateral economic cooperation is becoming diversified to science and technology, and energy,” Moon said, adding that he hopes for increased cooperation in wider range of fields including defense and energy industries and infrastructure.According to Cheong Wa Dae, Duda expressed his country’s support for the drive to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and echoed Moon in hoping for stronger economic cooperation with Korea.Seoul’s presidential office also said that the Polish leader invited Moon to his country, to which Moon said that he hopes to make the trip some time next year.By Choi He-suk Korea Herald correspondent (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)