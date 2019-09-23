Opposition floor leader denies allegations over her son's birth, nationality

NATIONAL

LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won (Yonhap)

The floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party denied speculation Monday that she went to the United States to give birth to her son and that he thereby has dual nationality.LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won faces allegations that her son, a Yale University student, was born in the US in 1997 and has dual citizenship.The speculation arose after Justice Minister Cho Kuk has been under public criticism over corruption allegations involving his family, including suspected preferential treatment in his daughter's education.Na flatly denied the speculations, calling them "fake news.""I've repeatedly said I came to Seoul to give birth to my son when I was working at a district court (as a judge) in Busan," she said at a meeting with members of the party's leadership council.Some supporters of the ruling party raised speculation that her son may hold dual citizenship, given he was admitted to a student council of Korean Americans at Yale University.They alleged that Na probably went to a luxurious postpartum care center in Los Angeles after her delivery.Na said her son was born three years before the care center was established.She added that the student council is open to any Yale students regardless of nationality. (Yonhap)