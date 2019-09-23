Defense minister meets US think tank representatives

NATIONAL

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo met with a former US national security adviser and experts from his Washington-based think tank Monday and exchanged assessments on peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula, Jeong's office said Monday.



Jeong welcomed James Jones, chairman of the Atlantic Council and former national security adviser, as well as three officials from the council, to the defense ministry complex, as they are in Seoul to attend a local forum slated for later this month.







Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo (left) and James Jones, chairman of the Atlantic Council (Yonhap)

During the meeting, the minister explained the Seoul government's efforts for the denuclearization of North Korea and the establishment of a lasting peace on the peninsula, noting that some progress has been made thanks to the staunch alliance between the United States and South Korea, according to the ministry.Jones, in response, said he also believes that the strong alliance has helped North Korea stay on track for dialogue, vowing to actively support the role of the alliance for peace on the peninsula, it added.Negotiations between the US and North Korea on Pyongyang's nuclear programs are expected to resume soon, which have stalled since the no-deal Hanoi summit in February. (Yonhap)