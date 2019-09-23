Go to Mobile Version

S. Korea sees steep drop in merchandise exports among G-20

By Jung Min-kyung
  • Published : Sept 23, 2019 - 15:54
  • Updated : Sept 23, 2019 - 15:54

South Korea has been dealt among the harshest blows in its exports among G-20 nations from the ongoing US-China trade war, data compiled by the World Trade Organization showed Monday.

According to data released by the Geneva-based body, South Korea’s second-quarter exports dropped 8.6 percent on-year to $138.6 billion, marking the second-largest decline among G-20 members in the period. Indonesia outranked Korea in terms of decline in exports and came No. 1 with a 9.1 percent drop.

By nation, outbound shipments of those heavily reliant on either the US or Chinese market, or both, saw the steepest falls. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) and US President Donald Trump attend a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29. (AFP-Yonhap)

South Korea’s outbound shipments have been lackluster for months, with its exports having extended a losing streak for nine consecutive months as of August. Overall, the total exports came to $44.2 billion in August, down 13.6 percent on-year, with outbound shipments to China and the US plunging by 21.3 percent and 6.7 percent in the same period.

China is Indonesia’s largest trading partner, due to its a huge demand for coal and steel. Its exports to China totaled $14.5 billion in the first-half of 2018, accounting for 15.4 percent of the total at the time. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s imports from China amounted to $24.8 billion in the same period.

Russia which ranked No. 3 with an 8.3 percent decline, has been weighed on by a sharp decline in global oil price and Western sanctions against Moscow over its annexation of the Crimea region from Ukraine in 2014.

In contrast, their fellow G-20 members and parties directly engaged in the trade war -- China and the US -- merely saw a 3.1 percent and 1 percent drop, respectively, on-year.

Canada, Turkey, Mexico, Argentina and Australia were the only G-20 nations to see increases in outbound shipments from a year earlier.

Korea also moved down a notch in the export value ranking from the same period a year earlier. The export-reliant economy ranked No. 6 in the second quarter, with France -- which remained flat in its exports in the 12-month period -- taking its spot.

The WTO also recently released a bleak outlook for merchandise trade in the third quarter. The growth in global trade for the third quarter came to a reading of 95.7 in August, below the baseline value of 100.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)


