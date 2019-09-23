Hyosung’s spandex plant starts operation in India

The plant, near Aurangabad Industrial City on a site that covers about 400,000 square meters, is capable of producing 18,000 tons of spandex per year.
|Hyosung’s spandex plant in India (Hyosung)
Hyosung, which entered India in 2007, generates more than $300 million in annual sales there. The company established an ultra-high-voltage breaker production plant in Pune in 2016.
CEO Cho Hyun-joon said, “We will actively target India, a huge consumer market of 1.3 billion population, to promote mutual growth.”
India is the world’s second-most-populous country, right after China, with about 1.3 billion people. Its gross domestic product is about $2.7 trillion, making it the seventh-largest economy in the world.
Hyosung will use the new plant as a cornerstone for the domestic market in India, hoping to raise its market share to 70 percent from the current 60 percent.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)