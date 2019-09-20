Justice minister holds first dialogue with prosecutors over reform

NATIONAL

Justice Minister Cho Kuk held his first dialogue with prosecutors since his appointment Friday to collect views about the government's drive to reform the prosecution.



Cho held a closed-door meeting with about 40 prosecutors and investigators at the district prosecutors' office in Uijeongbu, north of Seoul.



It was his first such meeting since he was appointed as the justice minister last week amid a controversy over allegations of corruption involving his family.







(Yonhap)

"I would like to listen to various opinions (from prosecutors) about all issues, whether it is the reform of the prosecution or their difficulties," Cho told reporters.His visit came amid public attention on how the minister will seek to reform the elite investigative agency to guarantee political neutrality.The justice ministry did not reveal details about the meeting but said various topics were discussed, including the overhaul of the prosecution.Since his nomination in August, Cho has stood at the center of controversy over alleged corruption, including his family's dubious investment in a private equity fund and his wife's alleged forgery of a school award to help his daughter enroll in a medical school. (Yonhap)