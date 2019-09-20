Serial rape-murder suspect ‘unperturbed,’ denies guilt despite DNA match

NATIONAL

The prime suspect in a series of at least eight rape-murders in the 1980s and early 1990s has denied all charges in three rounds of questioning, police said Friday. Police identified the suspect, a 56-year-old man surnamed Lee, after a DNA match linked him to three of the murders.



Police visited Busan Prison for three consecutive days from Wednesday to Friday to question Lee, who has been serving a life sentence since October 1995 for the rape and murder of his sister-in-law. Police said he flatly denied involvement in the crimes all three times.



This will likely protract police efforts to close the decades-old case, as it remains uncertain whether DNA evidence will be found to link Lee to the other murders. With the suspect unrelenting in his denial of guilt, police are counting on further DNA evidence to substantiate the case against Lee.







Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)