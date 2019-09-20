Samsung leaders to announce future vision at SDC 2019 in October

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics will hold its annual gathering of tech leaders around the world, known as Samsung Developer Conference, in San Jose next month, where it is expected to outline its next move in the tech world.Samsung on Friday announced its lineup of keynote speakers for the SDC 2019 event, slated for Oct. 29, which included the tech giant’s executives to take the center stage.The company’s smartphone business chief Koh Dong-jin, the CEO of IT& Mobile Communications Division, will open the conference by sharing Samsung’s vision for the future, highlighting its continuous innovation efforts.“There has never been a more exciting time to pioneer the next generation of mobile experiences – but it will require open collaboration with partners who also believe in the possibilities of boundless innovation,” Koh said.Chung Eui-suk, executive vice president and head of software and artificial intelligence at the mobile communications business, will share updates to Samsung’s AI platform Bixby at the conference.Larry Heck, CEO of Viv Labs, and Adam Cheyer, chief technology officer of Viv labs, will also share new and updated Bixby tools that will help developers bring their solutions to life.Larry Heck is also the senior vice president at Samsung’s North America AI Center and head of Bixby.The annual conference invites developers, service partners and designers from around the world to discuss developments of technologies from mobile communications to AI, Internet of Things.This year marks the sixth anniversary of the event.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)