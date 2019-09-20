Zico to release 1st full-length solo album

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop artist and producer Zico will release his first full-length solo album in his eight-year music career later this month, his management agency said Friday.



The new album, "Thinking," will be released in two batches, with the first, "Part. 1," to hit the music scene on Sept. 30.



The following one, "Part. 2," will be unveiled next month, according to KOZ Entertainment.







(Yonhap)

This marks his first full-length solo album since his debut in 2011 as a member of K-pop boy band Block B and his first music release since he established KOZ in January.The new album is produced by Zico himself and carries the artist's unembellished thoughts and ideas, according to the agency.Since his debut as Block B, Zico has carved out a solid presence as a K-pop producer. (Yonhap)