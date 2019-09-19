[Newsmaker] Gwanghwamun restructuring put on hold in face of strong opposition

NATIONAL

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday its plan to restructure Gwanghwamun Square would be put on hold to gather public opinion in the wake of opposition from the relevant ministry and some civic groups.



However, the government still plans to restructure the current square, which has been compared to an isolated, gigantic traffic island, but it will revisit the current blueprint and take more time to draw up a final scheme to reflect public opinion, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said.



“We will complete (constructing) the new Gwanghwamun Square by more rigorously reflecting public opinion,” Park said at a press conference, adding the city would not be adamant about sticking to the earlier timetable for the project.







(Yonhap)